Ottawa police investigating threatening letters
Letters start with "I know where you live."
Ottawa Police are investigating after a string of threatening letters were sent to homes in Ottawa.
The letter sent with a Calgary post mark has arrived at 27 residences that police are so far aware of. The letter makes death threats against the person and their family and begins with the phrase “I know where you live”
The letter is a photocopy of a hand-written note. Police are advising people not to overly handle the letter and to call them immediately if they receive it.
Police say the letters have been received in all parts of the city and there is no commonality to the victims.