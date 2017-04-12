Ottawa police now accepting online hate-crime reports

You can now report hate crimes through the Ottawa Police Service’s online reporting system.

Police say requests from the community prompted the change. There were 105 hate crime incidents in 2015 and 64 between January and October of 2016, according to Crime Prevention Ottawa.

“Even one incident has a huge impact on the broader community,” said Staff Sgt. David Zackrias, head of diversity and race relations. “One swastika appearing on a synagogue can send fear into the broader Jewish community. It’s not just a building, it’s not just a person, but the entire community feels the impact from it.”

The National Council of Canadian Muslims welcomes the online reporting service, human rights officer Sehrish Amjad said.

“We … hope that police services across the country follow their lead in order to be more accessible and ensure that our police services, in tandem with our justice system, is doing everything necessary to adequately respond to and ultimately eliminate hate-motivated activity and crime,” Amjad said

Zackrias said hate crimes tend to be underreported.