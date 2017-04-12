Ottawa group believes cities grow from the grassroots

The best advice a city government can get comes from the people who live there.

That’s the belief of an Ottawa group that helps residents get involved in civic affairs.

“If you give people enough information and you give them the time to deliberate, people will make really smart decisions for themselves and their neighbours,” said Manjit Basi, executive director of Synapcity.

Originally launched as Citizen’s Academy in 2012, and renaming itself Synapcity in October 2016, the group connects people from all across Ottawa and teaches them how to navigate and influence municipal governance.

Last year, Synapcity won a $600,000 grant in 2016 from the Ontario Trillium Foundation. The money is going toward their popular free Civics Boot Bamp program.

“We’re very well known for putting a representative population of Ottawa into one room,” Basi said.

The six-week boot camp is offered twice a year. The upcoming spring session received 80 applications for 45 spots, Basi said. Participants will be working on real case studies from city councillors trying to tackle projects in their ward.

Well-known Civics Boot Camp alumni include Bettina Vollerhausen, co-founder of the Ottawa Tool Library, and Joan Kuyek, chair of the GottaGo! Campaign advocating for more accessible public washrooms.