Ottawans welcome Malala Yousafzai to Parliament Hill

Hamna Anwar’s birthday present to herself was a glimpse of Malala Yousafzai as the Nobel Laureate slipped into the House of Commons to receive honorary Canadian Citizenship.

Anwar, a 28-year-old law student, was among hundreds who came to the Hill to welcome Yousafzai before her speech to Parliament. A fellow Pakistani-Canadian, Anwar said she wanted to show her support.

“I wanted to come and show my solidarity with Malala, because she stands for the same values that I stand for,” she said. “She speaks so well about issues, without being afraid of the consequences and I’m proud of her.”

Anwar said Canada’s welcoming Yousafzai is a tremendous display of the country’s values in a world when tolerance and welcoming attitudes are harder to come by.

“It’s amazing. It shows that Canada is open,” she said. “It speaks volumes to the world that we are including people from countries that are stigmatized.”

Jonathan Reid brought 120 students from Ecole Michaëlle Jean in Barrhaven for an anti-bullying event in the Senate. They were overjoyed that they were there for Yousafzai’s arrival.

“It just happened to be on the same day we’re already coming, but they’re very excited,” Reid said.

Reid said he and his young students were thrilled she is becoming an honorary Canadian.