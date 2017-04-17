Asteroid named after amateur Ottawa astronomer

Amateur astronomer Gary Boyle is feeling like a star after hearing that the International Astronomical Union has officially named an asteroid after him.

“It’s a high honour, especially for astronomers,” said Boyle. “I’m ecstatic. To have your name eventually seen on astronomy software around the world, you’re immortalized in space forever.”

Other people with namesake asteroids include scientists, mathematicians, politicians and veterans from around the world.

Boyle’s asteroid, previously known only by its numerical designation 22406, but now called “Garyboyle,” is so tiny and far away that he won’t ever be able to see it through his telescope. The object probably only spans a few metres wide and orbits more than 327 million kilometres away.

Boyle was nominated by Peter Jedicke, a fellow member of the Royal Astronomical Society of Canada. Boyle is being recognized for his work in encouraging Canadians to look to the night skies, through public outreach events and media.

“I want to motivate any kind of person, from eight to 80, to look up and enjoy the night sky. That is our beginning,” he said.