City puts out call for nine board members to lead farmers market revitalization

The city is moving fast on its new plan to hand the ByWard and Parkdale markets over to an independent board of directors.

Community members who want a spot on that board have only two weeks to apply, according to the newly published callout. The city is only accepting applications until May 1.

“Our new Municipal Services Corporation (MSC), managing the ByWard and Parkdale Markets, is seeking nine experienced, energetic and dynamic leaders to sit on the inaugural Board of Directors,” reads the posting.

An executive director for the board hasn’t been chosen yet.

Before approving the plan for the independent board, city councillors were insistent on the types of people that should be added.

“Depending on the makeup of that board, you’ll be choosing a direction, so who is on that board will be very important,” said Coun. Diane Deans during the committee meeting on April 4.

Her colleague Coun. Keith Egli emphasized having agriculture representatives, while Coun. Jan Harder insisted on practical business experience being valued more than just having a “vision.”

The final job posting includes desirable traits including leadership, community building, an “entrepreneurial spirit” and business and industry connections in Ottawa.