How spring OC Transpo changes will affect your commute

OC Transpo is rolling out a new round of route changes that might change the number on the front of the bus you take to work.

As of Sunday, 14 bus routes will have new numbers and 33 will have new schedules or routes.

These changes, announced last June, are the latest in Ottawa’s planned transit overhaul as the city gets ready for light rail in 2018.

A first round of changes that renumbered more than 30 routes, took effect on Christmas Day 2016.

New numbers, same route

Among the changes, if your commute includes a 92 or 96, come Sunday you will be taking a 62 or 61, respectively.

Route 2 will become Route 11, as the number 2 has been assigned to the O-Train Trillium Line.

Meanwhile, the 118 and 176 will become the 88 and 80, respectively.

Understanding the route numbers

Most bus route numbers are organized by geography. For instance, buses in 60’s, 160’s or 260’s will always end in Kanata, while buses in the 80’s, 180’s or 280’s will always end in Nepean.

Buses in the 100’s identify routes that will not connect to the O-Train Confederation Line.

Buses in the 200’s designate “Connexion Routes,” which replaced express routes at the end of 2016. Buses in the 300’s designate free, once-a-week “shopper” routes; buses in the 400’s designate event routes; buses in the 600’s designate school routes.

The route-number changes on Sunday are meant to correct "inconsistencies" with naming conventions, according to a June 2016 technical briefing

Changes pave way for 2018

The briefing says that OC Transpo’s route-number changes are meant to help riders understand how the buses will connect to the O-Train Confederation Line.

“Bus routes and train lines are organized into groups — or service types — that provide meaningful information to customers … through a consistent use of names, numbers, colours, and symbols,” the briefing says.

The new navigation structure includes seven new colours and six new symbols to help riders figure out where buses go and when to expect them.

Understanding the colours and symbols

The new Connexion Routes have a purple oval around the route number.

Rapid Routes have a blue circle around the number. They run station to station along the Transitway and dedicated bus Lanes. By 2018, there will be 15 Rapid Routes.

Frequent Routes have an orange hexagon around the number. They identify buses that come every 15 minutes or less between 6 a.m. and 7 p.m. on weekdays. By 2018, there will be 20 Frequent Routes.