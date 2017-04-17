Research highlights barriers faced by police officers who become mothers

After having to repeatedly prove they are as good as their male counterparts, female police officers face a whole new set of on-the-job challenges if they decide to become mothers, according to new research based on interviews with officers from across Ontario.

“If you want to bring women in, and women are going to have babies, then you need to figure out how best to support that,” said Debra Langan, an associate professor of criminology at Wilfrid Laurier University, who with Carrie Sanders and Tricia Agocs wrote “Canadian Police Mothers and the Boys’ Club,” recently published in the journal Women and Criminal Justice.

The research is based on interviews with 16 female police officers with children from services all across Ontario. The women worked in divisions including the homicide squad, sex crimes unit and traffic division.

The team found the challenges for female officers began with announcing their pregnancies, which often meant being transferred to duties typically reserved for officers on the disability list.

And several women expressed feeling that becoming a mother caused them to automatically lose professional gains they had made before getting pregnant.

On Monday, Ottawa Police Chief Charles Bordeleau shared a story about the study on his Twitter feed, writing, “The @OttawaPolice 2016 gender audit revealed much of the same findings.

His Tweet added that the Ottawa Police Service was addressing the issue “through change in culture, policies and procedures.”