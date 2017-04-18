Gatineau giving out sandbags as Ottawa River rises

The City of Gatineau has started giving out sandbags to residents in response to rising water levels on the Ottawa River.

Jean Boileau, director of communications for the city, said the sandbags are free and so far 750 have been given out from city facilities in Gatineau. He said they are monitoring water levels and will do more if needed. Some roads in Gatineau have been closed because of flooding, including parts of St-Louis Street, he said.

Firefighters have been going to door-to-door in affected areas to warn people about the rising water levels and warn them to move their belongings off the floor in case of a flood.

On the Ottawa side of the river, the bike path behind Parliament Hill has already been flooded.

According to Environment Canada, around 30 millimetres of rain fell in the Ottawa area over the Easter weekend. Boileau said preventive measures are being taken in anticipation of more rain in the forecast: Ottawa is expected to get rain on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday this week, which could further raise the river’s water levels.