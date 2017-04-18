Ottawa makes Best Cities for Millennials 2017 list

Ottawa is among the best places in the world to live as a student or young professional, a new online ranking has found.

The list, created by Nestpick, a Berlin-based online rental company, ranked Ottawa 36thglobally, behind three other Canadian cities: Vancouver (10th), Montreal (15th), and Toronto (24th).

The company says its role in helping people relocate has given it insight into the migration patterns of millennials. Among the attributes that millennials value most, according to the company: a thriving business eco-structure, affordable access to essentials, a sense of openness, and a chance to kick back.

To establish its rankings, the startup gave cities a score out of 10, on 16 different criteria, including employment, access to contraception, gender equality, and festivals.

Ottawa scored highest on immigration tolerance, tied with Vancouver for fifth place globally, with a ranking of 9.25. The city also ranked highly for festivals in 2017, placing ninth in the world, with a score of 9.20.