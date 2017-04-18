Ottawa mock trial to look at intimate-image sharing

Ottawa high school students will witness the trial of one of their own Wednesday, charged with sharing an intimate image of his girlfriend without her consent.

But the trial will be fictional and the accused will be a drama student.



The Canadian Bar Association is using the case in its annual Law Day event to showcase not just how the legal system works, but the perils of sharing intimate images.

Jasna Drnda, a defence lawyer, who will also be playing the role of defence lawyer in Wednesday’s mock trial, said teenagers today have powerful smartphones and they’re not always using them in the best way.



“The phones they have access to are very different than the phones I had when I was in high school,” she said. “I have seen in my own practice, but also in my colleagues’ practices a little bit of a surge in terms of issues like this coming up.”

Law Day began in 1983 as a commemoration of the signing of the Canadian Charter of Rights and Freedoms. The idea is to educate people about how the system functions.



Drnda said this case in particular shows how the law can play out in real life. In the scenario, a young girl sends an intimate image to her boyfriend and he shows it to a friend.



She said that’s not as egregious as some of the incidents that have happened, but it shows how the law can work.

“It may not come from a position of wanting to hurt somebody and that’s the way our scenario is playing out. It’s a momentary lapse in judgment,” she said.

She hopes the session will show not just the dangers of sharing images but also how the law really functions.