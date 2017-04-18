New Pop Up Podcasting studio gives digital radio a home in Ottawa

An Ottawa company that opened its doors this month could be the first recording studio in Canada to focus exclusively on podcasting.

“One of the things I want to do with Pop Up Podcasting is foster a community around podcasting in Ottawa,” said owner JP Davidson, a podcasting professional and owner of the new downtown recording studio.

Podcasts are digital radio shows that can be downloaded to, and listened to on, a computer or mobile device. Since their introduction in iTunes in 2005 the medium has had waves of popularity with audio bloggers, radio shows and content marketers.

The only problem is the quality levels are as diverse as the people making the shows.

“As we see more and more podcasts coming up, the standards have started to rise," said Davidson. "People weren’t really happy with these echo-y sounding, distant, levels-all-over-the-place podcasts."

“The thinking behind the space is to make it cheaper and quicker for people to do quality podcasting, so that it can be a regular thing.”

Davidson opened the doors to the studio – a single-person-sized office in a large Albert Street tower – on March 1. The sunny space fits four people around a table with four microphones, plus a desk for an engineer to monitor sound levels.

Davison offers a range of services, starting with the barebones: 90 minutes of recording time for $100 with audio files handed off on a USB. He also offers podcast consulting and full audio editing for sound documentaries.

In his own freelance work Davidson has worked with companies like Greenpeace and RBC as well as media companies like CBC and the Globe and Mail. He’s taught podcasting workshops in Ottawa and Toronto.

He envisions local hobbyists using the space to bring in special guests or to hand off the technical aspects. The city’s major tech, government, media and nonprofit sectors also represent another growing market for podcasting.

“Podcasting means a higher level of engagement than different types of media,” said Davidson.