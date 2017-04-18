Prince Charles and wife Camilla to visit Ottawa in summer

Prince Charles and his wife Camilla will be visiting Ottawa this summer to celebrate the country’s 150th birthday.

The royals will be on tour from June 29 to July 1, and will be visiting Ontario and Nunavut, including Ottawa. A detailed itinerary will be released at a later date.

The announcement was made by the Governor General on Tuesday morning.

"Sharon and I will be delighted to welcome Their Royal Highnesses The Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall to Canada as we celebrate the 150th anniversary of Confederation," said Johnston, in a press release.

“We are pleased they are joining in the sesquicentennial festivities, and look forward to Canadians having the opportunity to showcase the very best that our country has to offer,” said Johnston, in a press release.