As construction season heats up, this summer could be big for coach houses in Ottawa

Expect to see more coach houses going up soon in Ottawa, as spring construction restarts.

“We want this to happen. We want coach houses to exist,” Alain Miguelez, an urban planner with the City of Ottawa, said during a public discussion Tuesday.

He called the small, detached backyard or laneway dwelling a way to “bring back the population of the neighbourhood that has slowly de-populated as the kids have left,” in a way that “won’t really limit green space and won’t really overwhelm the neighbourhood.”

“We think that with sufficient number of coach houses, we could start to ease pressure on the urban boundary,” Miguelez said.

Coach houses have existed in Vancouver for years. Ontario added them to its Planning Act in 2011.

Ottawa city council approved a bylaw amendment late last year allowing coach houses, with several restrictions, including maximum heights and limits on size, relative to the main house and lot.

Coach houses also cannot be severed, and their services, like hydro and plumbing, must be connected to the main property.

So far the city has issued only one coach house permit, Richard Ashe, manager of permit approvals for the City of Ottawa, confirmed Tuesday. But it has had "a number of pre-consultations with owners who are in final stages," he said.

“There’s definitely a lot of calls coming in. There’s definitely a lot of interest there,” said Bryan Sim, general manager of Ottawa General Contractors, adding they are a popular option for in-law suites or student housing.

His firm secured that first coach house permit for a client in the Carlingwood area. His team began pouring concrete a few weeks ago and have started to put up the frame, he said. He expects it to be finished within three months.

Sim and his firm have previously built coach houses in Vancouver.

There, he said, “our biggest clientele was people wanting to move their parents back home.”