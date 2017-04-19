Ottawa man facing child porn charges

An Ottawa man is facing several child pornography charges, after police say he shared images of children being abused online.

Ottawa Police charged Marc St-Germain, 55, with three counts of possessing child pornography and one count of making child pornography available, after executing a search warrant on a property on Heatherington Road Wednesday, according to a release.

The investigation began in May 2016, after a member of the Barrie Police Service ICE Unit started proactively investigating a Peer-to-Peer file sharing network. The officer identified an IP address sharing "files of prepubescent children being sexually abused," the press release said.

A production order traced the IP address back to Ottawa.