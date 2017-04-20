Five things to do this Earth Day weekend in Ottawa, April 22-23

1. Nature Museum

The Nature Museum is thinking about the Arctic on Saturday with a giant inflatable polar bear, botany tent and scavenger hunt, Inuit games and a giant walkable map of the Arctic. The activities take place from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and require museum admission.

2. Drop off tires, electronics

The Ontario Tire Stewardship wants your old tires to live on as new products and stay out of landfills. Old tires can be dropped off at Hazeldean Mall on Saturday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Old electronics can also be reused: drop them off from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Connaught School.

3. Ottawa Orchid Show

Admire some of mother nature’s finest work at the Ottawa Orchid Show and sale this weekend at the RA Centre. The show will open from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday. Adult admission is $12.

4. Writers Festival

The Ottawa International Writers Festival is hosting three authors for an Earth Day talk, including Leanne Betasamosake Simpson, author of This Accident of Being Lost and David Suzuki and Ian Hanington discussing their book, Just Cool It! at 6:30 p.m. at Christ Church Cathedral on Sparks Street.

5. Park Summit and Celebration