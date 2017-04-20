Federal government is setting up snitch line for suspect contracts

The government is offering whistleblowers an anonymous way to reach out to report bid rigging and collusion in federal contracts, but it’s not offering them rewards.

As Metro first reported Thursday, the Competition Bureau, Public Works and Procurement Canada, and the RCMP are jointly launching a tip line.

Assistant deputy commissioner Pierre Yves Guay said the departments won’t be offering cash for people who come forward, but they will be offering anonymity.

“The tip line is totally anonymous, and the online form is, as well,” he said. “It will be an interesting guarantee for people providing the information.”

“Conscience is a funny thing sometimes — people can’t sleep when they know things are not going well,” he said.

The line will focus on federal contracts, but Guay said, information on provincial or municipal contracts is welcome to.

“Any information is good information,” he said.



RCMP Supt. Denis Desnoyers said corruption in public works takes taxpayer dollars that could go to worthy projects.