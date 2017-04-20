Pathways under water as Ottawa River rises

The National Capital Commission is praying for drier weather ahead so they can inspect any damage to recently upgraded paths along the Ottawa River.

The commission has closed paths all along the river due to flooding. A kilometre-long section behind Parliament Hill and the Supreme Court were closed earlier in the week, with the water covering the paths entirely by Thursday.

Other paths between Richmond Road and Parkdale Avenue were also closed.

In the stretch behind Parliament, the bases of several light standards were completely submerged.



NCC spokesman Cédric Pelletier said on Thursday that the extent of damage along the paths was unknown.



“We have to wait until the water level goes down to see the impact,” he said. “I have never seen the Ottawa River so high.”



The commission did work last year to stabilize the shoreline, Pelletier said.

“We will have to assess every piece of infrastructure when the water goes down.”