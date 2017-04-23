Hope has replaced fear on Jasmine Crescent

A lot has changed on Jasmine Crescent in the last year.

The Gloucester neighbourhood has added outdoor art and basketball hoops, boosted community programming, and held events to encourage residents to get out of their homes and interact with each other, including the Vision Jasmine walk earlier this month.

The goal is to make the area feel safer after three young men were murdered on the street in an 11-month period between April 2015 and March 2016.

It appears to be working.

Last Wednesday, more than 25 residents attended the latest initiative, a workshop that asked them to reflect on a number of aspects of the neighbourhood and to talk to each other about them in roundtable discussions.

“Right out of the gate it was OK, everybody stand up and we’re going to mix you up. That created conversations,” Tim Tierney, city councillor for the area, said.

He organized the workshop through his constituency service budget, together with Synapcity, a non-profit aimed at civil engagement, and the Eastern Ottawa Resource centre.

“One of our rules is to make sure everybody speaks to each other, before someone even goes to the front of the room, because all of our lived experience is expertise,” said Laine Johnson, program director with Synapcity.

The discussions produced a number of new ideas: some that require city funding, like adding benches to the local park or building a community centre, and some that require only community initiative, like establishing a “welcome wagon” for new residents.