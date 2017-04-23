Big changes on York Street as pop-up event centre replaces on-street parking this summer

The city is installing 40 shipping containers on York Street, in the ByWard Market, this week, as it sets up an event space that will have free programming all summer.

As part of Ottawa 2017, the city is creating a one-block “Inspiration Village,” with free exhibits and performances happening every day from Victoria Day weekend through Labour Day.

“That’s where we will pay tribute to provinces and territories, showing all regions of Canada,” Guy Laflamme, executive director of Ottawa 2017, said, describing it as the base camp for activities.

Laflamme said the area will also have a stage, where some of the city’s summer festivals, including Canada Scene at the National Arts Centre, will provide free teaser performances to coincide with performances at their official sites.

To install Inspiration Village, the city has removed on-street parking on York Street between Sussex Drive and ByWard Market Square until after Labour Day.

Laflamme called the area “one of the most beautiful, prime spots in the downtown core.”

"We’re going from using it as parking to transforming it into a public gathering space,” he said.

All entry-points to the market will be open this week and throughout the summer. There will be temporary lane closures until Sunday.

According to Laflamme, the idea for the Inspiration Village originates in South Africa, where a similar structure was built. The city will officially launch the initiative on April 27.