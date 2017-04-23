Tartan Day draws the kilt-wearing set to Parliament Hill

Piping, drumming and dancing on Sunday marked the annual Tartan Day celebrations on Parliament Hill.

The MacCulloch Dancers and the Ottawa Area Highland Dancers performed, and the Sons of Scotland Pipe Band played in a celebration of Scottish heritage.

“Tartan Day is a day celebrated all over the world,” said Bethany Bisaillion, the event organizer and pipe major of the Sons of Scotland pipe band. “Usually it’s on April the 6, and it celebrates the Declaration of Arbroath, which is a treaty signed by the Scots and the pope back in 1320.”

The Declaration of Arbroath was a declaration of Scottish independence. Since 2006, Tartan Day celebrations have been held on Parliament Hill, according to Bisaillion.

Bisaillion said Sunday’s sunny and warm weather contributed to a better-than-average audience turnout, many of whom wore tartan.