Reports: Teenage girl died in fire at group home on Friday

A teenage girl was killed in a fire on Old Montreal Road Friday afternoon, according to published reports.

The fire happened around 2:30 p.m. in a house at 1105 Old Montreal Road, near Trim Road in Orleans.

Ottawa Fire reported that several residents were able to escape the home safely, but one person perished in the fire.

The Office of the Fire Marshal took over the investigation Friday, as is the case whenever there is a deadly fire.

On Saturday, the Office of the Fire Marshall confirmed that the victim was a teenage girl, according to published reports.

The house is owned by Stepping Stones Foster Care, a non-profit organization licenced by Ontario’s Ministry of Children and Youth Services to provide residential care for children and youth, according to several online listings.

According to the organization’s website, Stepping Stones supports 34 foster homes and provides care for 60 children in the National Capital Region, which accounts for about a third of the foster care in the region.

Nobody from the organization responded to requests for comment on Sunday.

Yellow caution tape remained around the exterior of the house Sunday afternoon, a large portion of the front of the house had visible damage.