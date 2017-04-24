Invest Ottawa aims to attract international tech workers
City needs more experienced hands as tech sector grows.
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
Invest Ottawa has launched a new campaign aimed at getting American tech workers to pack their bags and move to Ottawa.
The initiative, called Work in Ottawa, is aimed at bringing senior employees from tech hubs in the United States to fill roles at start-ups in the city, said Ryan Gibson, lead marketing strategist at Invest Ottawa. He said Ottawa has many high-tech companies but not enough qualified people to fill the jobs.
“There’s just more jobs than people,” Gibson said. “It doesn’t matter if you go to Boston, Barcelona or Silicon Valley. They’re all facing a talent crunch and we’re no different.”
He said the city produces almost enough qualified workers for entry-level positions, but businesses need senior people to dictate their futures and grow.
A pilot project targeting Canadians last fall received a high level of interest, Gibson said. The campaign is now targeting people with digital ads in Massachusetts, Florida, Texas, California, and New York State.
Currently, the Work in Ottawa job board lists 256 jobs from companies such as Shopify, Blackberry and Huawei. According to the City of Ottawa, there are over 70,000 people employed by the high-tech industry in the city.
Gibson said the goal is for the program to help find people for some of the estimated 9,000 new tech jobs estimated to be created in Ottawa over the next two years.
Most Popular
-
-
Not lovin' this: Woman charged with impaired driving after collision in drive-thru of Sackville McDonald's
-
Military helicopters to fly low across Nova Scotia this week, including American Black Hawk
-
Urban Etiquette: Is it bad manners to turn down panhandlers?