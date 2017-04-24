Invest Ottawa aims to attract international tech workers

Invest Ottawa has launched a new campaign aimed at getting American tech workers to pack their bags and move to Ottawa.

The initiative, called Work in Ottawa, is aimed at bringing senior employees from tech hubs in the United States to fill roles at start-ups in the city, said Ryan Gibson, lead marketing strategist at Invest Ottawa. He said Ottawa has many high-tech companies but not enough qualified people to fill the jobs.

“There’s just more jobs than people,” Gibson said. “It doesn’t matter if you go to Boston, Barcelona or Silicon Valley. They’re all facing a talent crunch and we’re no different.”

He said the city produces almost enough qualified workers for entry-level positions, but businesses need senior people to dictate their futures and grow.

A pilot project targeting Canadians last fall received a high level of interest, Gibson said. The campaign is now targeting people with digital ads in Massachusetts, Florida, Texas, California, and New York State.

Currently, the Work in Ottawa job board lists 256 jobs from companies such as Shopify, Blackberry and Huawei. According to the City of Ottawa, there are over 70,000 people employed by the high-tech industry in the city.