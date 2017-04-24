Main Farmers' Market coming back home

The Main Farmers’ Market will be moving back to its Main Street home after a two-year stint at the Museum of Nature.

The market moved because of ongoing construction but will be setting up in the parking lot next to the Green Door Restaurant starting May 6, according to Christine MacIntyre, vice-president of the market’s board of directors.

She said the move let the market’s vendors sell to a new group of people in Centretown.

“There were all these new condo developments…. it turned into a great opportunity for these folks to have some regional, local, fresh produce come right to their doorsteps,” she said.

MacIntyre said the market is in transition because of the move back, but also because of the construction around its location.

Since spring 2015 the area around Main Street has been under construction as new condo buildings and housing developments are built. According to the city, construction on the street is scheduled to finish this summer.

“The next couple weeks will be really exciting for us as (the vendors) settle into the new location and people walk down the street and discover that their market is back,” she said. “I think it will be quite a joyous time.”

MacIntyre said she hopes the move will bring back the sense of community to the market.