Ottawa Hospital says it has seen 28 overdoses this week

It was a busy weekend at the Ottawa Hospital’s emergency department, with 13 overdoses reported since Friday adding to a total of 28 this past week.

Hospital spokesperson Michaela Schreiter said seven of those cases came in on Friday alone.

“Some of the patients required high doses of Naloxone,” said Schreiter, who warned that overdosing drug users need to be brought to the hospital even if Naloxone is administered by a member of the public.

“The effects of illicit opioids can last for hours while Naloxone lasts only an hour,” she said.

Police Chief Charles Bordeleau told the Ottawa Police Services Board on Monday that police are trying to track the source of the drugs.

“We all heard the warning from local hospitals regarding a spike in the number of patient overdoses being brought to emergency rooms in the past week. More overdoses were reported over the weekend,” he said.

“While we don’t yet know the cause, drugs like Fentanyl and counterfeit pills are always suspected in these circumstances.”

“Our drug unit is investigating these overdoses to establish where the drugs came from. We continue to encourage the community to report any information related to drug trafficking.”

In their report to the board, Crime Stoppers said it has seen an increase in tips related to Fentanyl. The organization doesn’t want to give an exact number of tips in order to protect informants.

Bordeleau said while investigations will continue, a key element in preventing deaths is informing the public on the current risks.