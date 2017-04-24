Increase in B&Es in sheds and garages prompts advisory from police

The Ottawa Police is reporting an increase in the number of break and enters in insecure sheds and garages across the city.

Staff Sgt. Michael Haarbosch said it happens every year as the warmer weather arrives. “The shed gets left open or the garage door gets left open and people walk around to the back of the house,” he said. “It takes under a minute to walk into one of these garages or sheds, pick something up and walk away.”

Police are reminding residents to secure sheds and garages to deter crime.

They are also asking for residents to take note of the make, model and serial numbers of their items to assist their investigation, if a theft does happen.