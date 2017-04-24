Marijuana growers believe they can undercut black-market when weed is legal

Medical marijuana growers say they should be able to supply recreational pot to customers cheaper than drug dealers offer it today, but that’s if the government keeps taxes low.



The government unveiled its marijuana legalization legislation earlier this month and is aiming to have the details worked out to sell marijuana legally by July 2018.



Federal finance minister Bill Morneau said last week maximizing federal revenues is not, and will not be, the priority on pot, suggesting Ottawa favours keeping prices competitive against the street value in order to push the local pushers out of business.

“The driver as we look at taxation in this sector will be, 'How do we tax in a way that makes sure we get criminals out?'... That gives you context for the way we're thinking about it,” Morneau said in a roundtable interview.

“Revenue maximization is absolutely not our goal.”

Jordan Sinclair, director of communications for Canopy Growth Corporation, a medical marijuana grow facility in Smiths Falls, said they’re glad to hear that.

He said the government can’t set prices high if it wants to shut down the illegal trade.

“If people are making decisions with their pocket books they will stick with the status quo,” he said.



He said his company sells medical marijuana now for between $6 and $12 per gram, with a special program for low-income patients. He said the recreational market will likely be in the same range, which they believe is below illicit pot.

