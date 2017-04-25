American firm aims to bring more Canadian women to corporate boards

An American firm meant to bring more women to corporate boards is expanding into Canada, with the company set to ring the opening bell at the Toronto Stock Exchange Tuesday.



The Boardlist began in Silicon Valley as a website that uses nominations to highlight women who could be available to join a corporate board. The company currently has 1,600 women available, who have been recommended by their industry peers.



Sukhinder Singh Cassidy, the company’s founder, said Canada made sense as an expansion hub, not only because it’s close, but also because Canadian companies and the government are concerned about representation.



“I am excited to see Canada has had a gender diversity agenda, driven by the prime minister,” she said. “It felt like it was a very right market for us to expand into.”

The company launched in the U.S. a year and a half ago and has been steadily growing since then.



Cassidy said tech companies, especially, are desperately seeking talent and not having a diverse board make-up can stop them from seeing why they struggle to attract staff.

“These gaps are some of the things that are preventing them from being able to harness the power of the workforce.”

She said companies are also seeing a generational change in leadership and realize they have to transform.



“On every board right now across the globe there is pressure to add new directors and particularly new directors that understand new customer segments like millennials.”

