Groups call on Experimental Farm to educate about coyotes, not relocate

Two environmental groups are calling on Agriculture Canada to educate, not relocate, when it comes to coyotes making their homes on the experimental farm.

Donna DuBreuil of the Ottawa-Carleton Wildlife Centre said the organization put out a news release with the Animal Protection Party of Canada when it received word that Agriculture Canada had hired professionals to capture and relocate the animals.

“It’s totally impractical. You can’t relocate wildlife when there’s an attraction there,” said DuBreuil. “There’s probably a very healthy rodent population there, with mice and voles and so on, which is part of the coyote’s diet.”

DuBreuil called the attempted relocation “inhumane” saying that removing coyotes from the farm could endanger pups, since spring is usually the time breeding pairs mate.

In March 2017, the city’s 311 call line received 51 calls about coyotes, including 20 in River Ward.

DuBreuil said coyotes living in the city aren’t unusual and don’t present a risk to kids or adults. Instead they’re part of the natural habitat and the Wildlife Centre wants to see people better educated to live with them.

“They don’t pose a risk to people. They pose a risk to small pets,” said DuBreuil, who suggests keeping dogs on lease, especially when coyote pups could be around.

“You’re much more likely to be bit by a dog than a coyote. We need to reduce the fear a little bit and look at the facts,” she said.

Agriculture Canada said it could not respond to a request for comment by end of day Tuesday.