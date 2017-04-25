Is this bananas? Gatineau police get cheeky in anti-sexting campaign

Gatineau police are encouraging teens to “Keep It Private” with a new program to counter sexting.

Sexting — the sharing of sexually explicit messages and images via mobile phones — has become a rising concern for authorities.

Sexting can constitute child pornography if minors are involved. Gatineau police have handled more than 80 cases of child pornography related to sexting since 2014.

The program targets teens, ages 12 to 17. Gatineau police said the campaign’s “daring visual imagery” and humour will help handle the delicate topic with youth.

Letting euphemisms like bananas and cats stand in for body parts, the posters use the hashtag #KEEPITPRIVATE — #GARDECAPOURTOI in French — to encourage teens not to play it safe. They warn that one in five teens have shared a sext they’ve received, meaning that they could face child-pornography charges.

Campaign partners will hold in-class workshops with high school students in Gatineau to discuss safer and more appropriate methods of.