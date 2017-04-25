Spring Market Trends: Housing market up in Ottawa, new development coming along LRT

Ottawa’s housing market had a strong start to the year, with a 5.5 per cent jump in the average home price compared with this time last year, according to the latest trends report.

The city’s strong local economy and overall job stability contributed to the increase, according to the spring market trends report released by real-estate agency Re/Max Tuesday.

The report is forecasting a jump in new houses built along the O-Train Confederation Line this year, ahead of its opening in 2018.

The average residential sale price between January and March was $381,524, up from $361,503 a year ago.

Meanwhile, the average price for condo was $270,498, up from $252,341 this time last year.