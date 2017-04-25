Trudeau appears to hint marijuana pardons could come in future

Marijuana advocates are cautiously optimistic the prime minister is opening up to pardoning people for simple possession charges.



Trudeau sat down with Vice News Monday night for a discussion about his government’s marijuana legalization efforts. He stressed the government plans to enforce existing laws until the drug is legalized.

But he also suggested the government will look at ways to help people charged with marijuana possession after the drug becomes legal.

“Until we actually change the law, we can't take steps towards moving retroactively,” Trudeau said.

“Then we'll take steps to look at what we can do for those people who have criminal records for something that would no longer be criminal.”

Trudeau also revealed that prior to his death, his brother Michel faced a pot possession charge, which his father worked to clear up by reaching out to friends in the legal community.



Craig Jones, executive director with Norml Canada, a group that has been advocating for legalization for decades, said he is hopeful Trudeau was signalling a change could be coming.



“Perhaps, he just ran it up the flagpole to see the reaction,” he said. “I would like to think that’s what is going on.”

He said successive governments over decades have ignored the need for legalization because it was easier, and he believes Trudeau is finally taking the logical step.