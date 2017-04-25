Ottawa Catholic School Board warns teachers about 13 Reasons Why

The Ottawa Catholic School Board (OCSB) has sent a letter to the teachers warning against using the Netflix show 13 Reasons Why as a tool in the classroom.

Elizabeth Paquette, the board’s chief psychologist, told CBC that the show, which centres on the mystery behind a teenaged girl’s suicide, could be upsetting and triggering to some students.

Mardi de Kemp, manager of communication for the OCSB, said the letter was a resource on how to approach the subject in the classroom.

“We’re always trying to provide our educators some context and some helpful strategies when there’s anything out in the public that might be a concern to our students,” she said. “(Suicide) is a topic that would be considered a matter of concern.”

Ian Colman, a professor at the University of Ottawa who researches suicide, said the show oversimplifies the issue.

“I think this is a big problem with the show where you’re focusing on a teen who has taken her own life,” he said. “If somebody watching identifies with that teen’s problems, they might also identify with seeing suicide as a solution to their problems.”

He said he shares the school board’s concern with 13 Reason Why and students but he also said that talking about suicide reduces stigma.

“I think it’s really import for people to be able to have a dialogue about suicidal thoughts … on TV you’re not creating that dialogue.