Ottawa man nicknamed 'Zulu' facing 11 charges in human trafficking case
Police say the victim was a young woman in her 20s, and that they are continuing to investigate.
Ottawa police have charged a 30-year-old man in a human trafficking case involving a female victim.
Manock Lual, also known as Zulu, was arrested on Monday and is facing 11 offences in total, including human trafficking, sexual assault, forcible confinement and advertising sexual services.
Police say the victim in this case was a woman in her early 20s.
The force also says they believe there may be other victims.
