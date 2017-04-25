Ottawa Police arrest man in incident on Rideau Street
Man accused of pointing gun on Rideau Street.
Ottawa police have charged a man accused of pointing a gun at someone on Rideau Street.
Police have charged Clayton Grichen, 28, with pointing a firearm, uttering threats, carrying a concealed weapon and failing to comply with a probation order.
Police were called just after midnight Tuesday to the 100 block of Rideau Street on reports that one man was pointing a gun at another.
Officers found a suspect a short distance away and a gun matching the description and police say a weapon matching the description they had from witnesses was in his possession.
