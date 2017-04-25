News / Ottawa

Ottawa Police arrest man in incident on Rideau Street

Man accused of pointing gun on Rideau Street.

Ottawa Police arrested a man Tuesday morning.

Ottawa police have charged a man accused of pointing a gun at someone on Rideau Street.

Police have charged Clayton Grichen, 28, with pointing a firearm, uttering threats, carrying a concealed weapon and failing to comply with a probation order.

Police were called just after midnight Tuesday to the 100 block of Rideau Street on reports that one man was pointing a gun at another.

Officers found a suspect a short distance away and a gun matching the description and police say a weapon matching the description they had from witnesses was in his possession.

