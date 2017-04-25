Ottawa police say there is 'great concern' for missing elderly man
Police say Micheal Maquire of Ottawa hasn't been seen since April 15.
Police in Ottawa say there is ‘great concern’ for a missing elderly man.
In a release issued Tuesday, the police service said they are trying to locate 80-year-old Micheal Maquire of Ottawa.
He went missing on the morning of April 15 and was last seen on Montreal Road.
“There is great concern us to health concerns,” a police statement said.
He is described as white, five-foot-nine, 161 pounds with blue eyes and white hair.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact police at 612-230-6211.
