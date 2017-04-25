Ottawa police say there is 'great concern' for missing elderly man

Police in Ottawa say there is ‘great concern’ for a missing elderly man.

In a release issued Tuesday, the police service said they are trying to locate 80-year-old Micheal Maquire of Ottawa.

He went missing on the morning of April 15 and was last seen on Montreal Road.

“There is great concern us to health concerns,” a police statement said.

He is described as white, five-foot-nine, 161 pounds with blue eyes and white hair.