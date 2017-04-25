Ottawa Senators fans slowly warming up to playoff run

Playoff fever seems to be little more than a mild bug for Ottawa so far this year, with plenty of room to jump on the Senators bandwagon as the team moves into the second round.



The Senators overtime victory Sunday over the Boston Bruins moved them into divisional-championship phase of the NHL playoffs. A best of seven series against the New York Rangers is set to begin on Thursday evening.



Tickets are still pretty easy to come by, with plenty of seats available on ticket resellers for relatively reasonable prices.



The cheapest ticket available for the Edmonton Oilers’ first home game against the Anaheim Ducks this coming Sunday on the online reseller Stubhub is $275 US.



By contrast, a ticket for Ottawa’s second-round opener at Canadian Tire Centre could be had for $57.50, as of Tuesday afternoon. The price actually dropped over the course of the day.



In fact, at last check, on Stubhub, Senators fans could take in the game from the lower bowl for less than what Oilers fans would have to pay just to get through the door. The most expensive seat in the Canadian Tire Centre on the site was $325, while the most expensive in Edmonton was $845.

John Couse, the owner of the Lieutenant’s Pump on the Eglin Street Sens Mile, said people definitely need some help warming up to the playoffs this year.



“The first round of the playoffs — we thought they were a little bit slower than anticipated. The excitement took a while to build,” he said.



Couse said he thinks many people weren’t sure the team had a longer playoff run in them, but when the team started to do well fans came out.



“As it became increasingly clear we could beat Boston, by the third game we saw people getting pretty excited,” he said. “For games five and six we saw a big increase in business.”

The man behind the popular blog SensChirp.ca, who identified himself to Metro only as Dave, said the team doesn’t have a huge season-ticket-holder base to rely on.

“Ottawa has always relied more on the walk-up crowd,” he said.

He said the team is talented and he believes fans are starting to pay more attention.



“Every city has that: some fans that wait for things to go well,” he said.

He also pointed out Oilers fans have been waiting for a long time to get this far.



“It’s been a decade since they have been in the playoffs.”



He said most people didn’t believe the Senators would make it through Boston, but they have been beating expectations a lot lately and he believes they will again.