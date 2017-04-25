Protest to call for better protection of Ottawa abortion clinic

Organizers are expecting hundreds of people Wednesday to call upon the city to do more to protect Ottawa’s Morgentaler Clinic.

The rally, scheduled for Wednesday at 4:30 p.m. at the Human Rights Monument, will support enforcement of an Ottawa bylaw that requires protesters to stay across the street from the abortion clinic entrance.

Organizers also want the city to supply financial grants to fund a legal challenge to create a ‘bubble zone’ around the clinic that protestors cannot breach.

“It really just started as a Facebook status, and then because so many people responded to it, it turned into a Facebook event,” said organizer Tamsin Fitzgerald. “And it’s kind of just grown from there.”

Concerns about pro-life demonstrators outside the clinic were brought to light in a column by the Toronto Star’s Heather Mallick. She said Ottawa police do not enforce the bylaw requiring demonstrators stay on the sidewalk across from the clinic.

Ottawa police chief Charles Bordeleau said in a statement that the bylaw in question “was not intended to apply to an individual engaged in expressive activity on a sidewalk as in this particular case,” but rather large scale protests.

“We continually respond to calls for service at this location, most related to protestors and graphic signs,” said Bordeleau in the statement.

But organizers of Wednesday’s rally say Ottawa police are not doing enough.

“We want the Ottawa police to apply the bylaw to ensure that those who use the Morgentaler Clinic can do so without being harassed or intimidated,” said Fitzgerald.

Approximately 350 people are projected to attend the rally.