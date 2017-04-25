Time to cover up, Ottawa — tick season is upon us again

Tick season is around the corner and Ottawa Public Health is warning people about the tiny insect, which comes out anytime the temperature is above 5 C.

1. Ticks in Ottawa might have Lyme disease.

Ottawa is now considered an at-risk area for Lyme disease, according to Ann Stanton-Loucks, an Ottawa Public Health inspector. She said the city recorded 75 cases of Lyme disease in humans last year and 24 per cent of ticks tested by Ottawa Public were carriers.

Stanton-Loucks said the black legged-tick has migrated farther north and increased the city’s risk level. She said this type of tick is often carried by migratory birds, not deer.

2. Symptoms of Lyme disease include a bullseye-shaped rash and a flu-like feeling.

OPH says the bullseye rash around the bite mark is often the first sign of Lyme disease. Stanton-Loucks said it can be a challenge to diagnose because the symptoms are often the same as the flu. Low-grade fever, muscle and joint pain, fatigue, and headaches normally develop three to 30 days after the bite. Stanton-Loucks said anyone who has been bitten should contact their doctor.

3. Children are at particular risk.

Ticks live close to the ground in forested areas, Stanton-Loucks said. For this reason, children are more likely to contact ticks. She said that anyone going into the forest or for a hike should perform a tick check.. This involves starting from your feet and checking behind your knees, your groin, armpits, and on clothing.

4. Don’t tick off the tick.

If a tick bites you and is in embedded in your skin, Stanton-Loucks said, you shouldn’t do anything to irritate it. Don’t try to burn it, rub around it, or put alcohol on it. Instead, use tweezers or a tick key to pull straight up and make sure to get the whole thing. She said the bacteria that causes Lyme disease live in the tick’s gut, and if it gets irritated it might regurgitate whatever is in its stomach into your blood stream.

5. An ounce of prevention is worth a pound of cure.