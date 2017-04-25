Urban camping sites in Ottawa not filling up for Canada 150 events

People looking to pitch a tent outside a city recreation centre during Canada Day festivities still have plenty of spots open to them, as there has been only limited demand so far.

Forty-one tent sites have been sold out of a total 235 available across the city, and 19 RV sites have been sold out of an available 336 (263 are available for RVs and 73 are available for Long RVs).

Urban camping sites in 10 city parking lots and green spaces will be set up to facilitate the number of visitors pouring into the city for Canada 150 celebrations. Ottawa began selling urban camping units across the city in March.

Dan Chenier, the general manager for Recreation, Cultural and Facility Services for the City of Ottawa, said he anticipates sales for urban camp sites will increase as Canada Day nears and people firm up their summer plans.

“Because we’ve never done this before, we didn’t really have a sense of what the market was,” said Chenier. “We didn’t really have expectations on this.”

Ottawa typically has enough accommodations to facilitate the average number of tourists and visitors it receives as a capital city – but the anticipated influx this summer has hotels and motels across the city booking up in advance. That’s why Ottawa is offering urban camping.

“It became evident quite early in the year that hotel and motel occupancies would be at an all-time high,” said Chenier. “In fact, some establishments had already sold out for that weekend. The 2017 office proposed to the city that we look at offering an urban camping option for folks that couldn’t find accommodations in the city for the Canada Day weekend.”

Quebec City and Gatineau have offered similar urban camping programs in the past.

Urban camping is being offered in municipal parking lots and green spaces across the city in three or five-night packages between June 29 and July 4. Five-night packages sold best, Chenier said, because of an early-bird special.

Sites were selected because of their central location and the presence of nearby facilities with washrooms and showers for campers to use.

Chenier said that the Tom Brown Arena site, which is located closest to Parliament Hill, is far by the most popular site with 30 spots already sold.