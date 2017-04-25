Mental health incidents taking bigger toll on Ottawa police

The OPS has seen a steady increase in the amount of lost time due to trauma and mental health, according to a new report detailing the force’s new wellness policy.

Ottawa police union president Matt Skof said the numbers are increasing across Canada and even in organizations outside of first responders because there’s a heightened awareness of issues like PTSD.

In 2015, OPS had four claims to take off work time due to a traumatic event. In 2016 the force had 20 similar claims.

Fifty-nine per cent of long-term-disability claims in 2016 were related to mental health, according to the wellness report.

“People are less reluctant to talk about it,” Skof said. “The advantage is that officers and civilians that are members are not suffering in that old environment of ‘Don’t speak about it, just continue to come into work.’”

Skof said not only do first responders encounter more traumatic situations; their shift work can also interrupt sleep patterns.

He said the force is appointing two new co-ordinators to lead peer-support programs as part of a new wellness program starting this month.

The goal is to support officers who are taking time off for mental health but also teach coping skills and good sleep patterns to prevent a crisis.

Time taken off for workplace injuries in general is up this year in the force, according to a separate report. The lost time cost the department an extra $715,070 compared to 2015. Most WSIB-reportable incidents were sprains and muscle injuries, but 19 psychological incidents were reported.