Crime Stoppers extends Fentanyl reward program through August

Crime Stoppers has extended the life of a Fetanyl-specific reward program.

In March, the National Capital Area chapter of the organization began offering $2,000 cash rewards for tips leading to Fentanyl seizures.

The program was originally planned to last until the end of May, but will be extended until Aug. 31.

Illegal Fentanyl has become a major public health concern in the Ottawa area as well as across the country. In the past week alone, there have been 28 overdoses reported at the Ottawa Hospital.