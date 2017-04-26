Five people wanted after Ottawa Police seize Fentanyl powder

The Ottawa Police drug unit have seized 15 grams of Fentanyl powder from a Carlington apartment.

Police executed a warrant in the 1400 block of Caldell Avenue on Tuesday, seizing drugs valued at over $7000.

Christie Royston, 60, has been charged on three counts of possession, including possession for the purpose of trafficking.

Five other people, including three women and two men between the age of 28 and 49 years old are wanted in connection with the ongoing investigation.

“It’s clear that Fentanyl is becoming more available in our city and we continue to focus enforcement efforts against the trafficking of this drug,” said Staff Sgt. Rick Carey in an emailed statement.

“We have already seen an increase in overdoses and it’s important that residents are aware of the dangers of these types of drugs, whether in powder form or as counterfeit pills,” he said.

The Ottawa Hospital saw 13 opioid overdoses this weekend alone, prompting Police Chief Charles Bordeleau to suggest many could be Fentanyl related cases.