The heat is on Ottawa: temperatures to close on 30 C this week

Time to put snow and floods behind us, because Ottawa is getting its first real taste of summer this week.

University of Ottawa students Aliyah Aujnarain, front, and Allison Leeming relax in Confederation Park as people enjoy in April 2015. Some residents are pushing for the new central library to be built on a section of the park, to the chagrin of the mayor.

Good news, Ottawa – it’s warming up. With an expected high of 26 C, you won’t need a jacket on Thursday.

Environment Canada expects a mix of sun and clouds throughout the day. The humidex will be 32 C.

The weather forecast is unusually high, but not record breaking. In 1990, the temperature on Apr. 27 hit a sweltering 31.1 C.

Thursday’s unusually warm weather won’t last the week. By Saturday, the temperature will drop back into the 10s. Rain showers are expected to begin Friday and last throughout the next week.

