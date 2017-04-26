“The glass came through in our prayer space:” Islamic centre speaking out

Members of an Islamic community centre on Somerset Street are starting to feel afraid, after the centre was attacked for a third time in two weeks, early Tuesday morning.

“My wife yesterday afternoon got word of this as I was leaving to come here. She said ‘That’s it, Omar, you’re not going back to the office,’” said Omar Mahfoudhi, the executive director.

Several congregants have also expressed fear about what might happen, he said, and some are worried the attacks may escalate.

Three attacks in two weeks

The Islam Care Centre has been targeted three times since April 12. Police say the same man committed two of the attacks: 27-year-old Shawn Le Guerrier.

According to police, Le Guerrier admitted to vandalizing the centre and an Ottawa mosque, on April 12, breaking a window at each. He was charged with mischief. Then early Tuesday morning, he allegedly came back and broke another window at the centre. A police officer also observed him uttering threats.

“The glass came through in our prayer space,” Mahfoudhi said. “People were here praying at noon and were finding bits of glass, even though we tried as much as possible to vacuum everything and clear it up.”

Le Guerrier now faces eight charges including criminal harassment and assaulting a police officer.

The centre was also targeted by an arson attack on April 19, but there is so far no indication it is related to the other two incidents. In that case, someone piled debris against the back door and set it alight. A threatening letter was also slipped in the door. Police are still investigating.

Centre not letting attacks deter them from continuing their work

“We can’t let people who want to be hurtful, want to be hateful or want to scare people, to stop good things happening” Mahfoudhi said.

He said Ottawa police have shown they take the case seriously, by sending officers to speak to staff and to speak to the congregation.

Deputy Police Chief Steve Bell also took time to speak with the centre after the fire.

“Any time a centre would be repeatedly victimized like that, I can understand how they would be concerned,” he said. “We make sure as a police organization we have an open line of communication with all of our community groups. We have a mechanism for them to call when something happens and they know police are going to respond.”

Deputy Chief Bell said the force also launched the hate crime tip line online to try to deal with these kinds of incidents.

Mahfoudhi said that several of the centre’s neighbours and the city councillor have also reached out to show their support.

Yet despite this, Mahfoudhi is still asking what the centre can do better, so people understand what they are about.