'She must not be spat on': Ottawa abortion clinic rally fights for safety of patients

Supporters of the Morgentaler Clinic rallied Wednesday afternoon in support of further protection for the abortion facility.

Demonstrators chanted, “They say no choice, we say pro-choice!” and held signs saying ‘No More Hate @ Morgentaler Clinic.’ Approximately 300 people were in attendance.

Protestors want police to enforce a bylaw that requires demonstrators to remain across the street from the Bank Street abortion clinic and for the city to fund a “bubble zone” to keep protesters a legally designated distance from the clinic.

“When a woman chooses to access health-care services, she must not be spat on,” Coun. Catherine McKenney said at the rally. “She must not be yelled at. She must not be followed and intimidated. In short, she must not be assaulted or harassed. Abortion is legal. Harassment and intimidation and assault are not.”

McKenney said that she and the mayor made a formal inquiry at city council Wednesday morning to see what options that are available, including possible bylaw changes.

She added that she “had an honest, frank discussion with the chair of the Police Services Board, who does agree that we need to do everything we can to protect women who are accessing services on Bank Street.”

The protest began with a rally at the Human Rights Monument with speakers, petition-signing and chants. Demonstrators then marched to the Ottawa Police Station.

“Our message is largely to the Ottawa police,” organizer Sydney Holmes said. “That we need them to stand up for us as citizens and defend users and staff of the Morgentaler Clinic.”

Pro-life protesters appeared at the rally, with police separating the two groups.