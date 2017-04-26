LRT construction crane topples over at project site

A construction crane working on Ottawa's Confederation Line project toppled over Wednesday morning.



The crane was working at the eastern tunnel entry portal near the University of Ottawa lowering a cement mixer into the tunnel when it toppled over.

Rideau Transit Group spokesperson Kathryn Keyes said the Ministry of Labour is investigating, but they have a theory about what cause the crane to topple.

“It became unstable, we suspect that probably it’s stabilizers were not deployed the way they’re supposed and it resulted in the crane tipping over.”

Keyes said work on that area of the project has stopped until the ministry’s investigation is complete, but the tunnel work is continuing further up the tracks.