Statistic Canada to resume reporting on rates of 'unfounded' sex-assault cases

Advocates for sexual assault survivors say publishing the number of claims that police deem baseless is a good first step, but more transparency is needed.

The government announced Wednesday that Statistics Canada would once again publicize the rate at which police forces classify sexual-assault claims as “unfounded.” The agency used to post those numbers, but stopped 15 years ago over concerns about the accuracy of the data that police were providing.

According to StatsCan’s definition, an “unfounded” case is one in which a police investigator does not believe that a crime occurred. Many sexual assault cases in Canada have been given the label.

In addition to providing the numbers again, the agency has worked with police to make sure the data will be accurate.

Sunny Marriner, executive director of the Ottawa Rape Crisis Centre, said it’s a good first step but more has to be done.

“Unfounded’ really is just the canary in the coal mine,” she said.



Marriner said she will watch closely whether cases actually end up in charges.

“That’s going to be where we will see if there has been anything more than a clerical change.”

Beyond unfounded rates, Marriner said, Canadians need information about how the entire justice system is operating in sexual assault cases.



“There is a real dearth of statistics for the entire process of what happens with a sexual assault complaint to the time of reporting right through the ultimate determination.”



She said she’s glad reporting on the issues has brought about change.

“It may not have been addressed if not for the current public conversation and I just want that conversation to continue.”

Minister Navdeep Bains, who oversees Statistics Canada, said the change is an important way for the government to show it’s taking the issue seriously.