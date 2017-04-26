Talk like a Sens fanatic: An Ottawa guide for non-hockey fans

The NHL playoffs can be a lonely and disorienting time for the non-hockey fan. You’re suddenly expected to change your TV-viewing habits, even your wardrobe, in support of a cause you neither signed up for nor understand.

Worst of all, everyone insists on talking about the games, whether you like it or not. We get it and we’re here to help.

Maybe you need to put a swift end to some spontaneous Sens-playoff chat at the water cooler. Or maybe you’re considering jumping on the bandwagon and you need a few talking points to take onboard with you.

Here are four ready-made lines that will help you get through this:

1. What you say: “Honestly, I think Karlsson was daring the Rangers to take a shot at his feet. He wants them to.”

What it means: Erik Karlsson, the Senators’ superstar defenceman and one of the NHL’s best overall players, recently revealed that he had played the first round, against Boston, despite multiple hairline fractures in his feet. That he withstood such pain is in itself notable, since he played exceptionally well in the Boston series; that he told everyone about is almost unheard of. There’s a universally observed convention in the NHL whereby teams and players don’t divulge the specifics of injuries, lest opponents go out of their way to hurt players in the vulnerable areas. (If this sounds ruthless bordering on savage, that’s because it is.) What you imply via this line is that Karlsson made the disclosure so as to bait the Rangers into an approach — i.e., targeting his feet — that he can turn into a tactical advantage.

2. What you say: “I think Andy will get the better of Hank. He’s playing for Nicholle! How can you not root for the guy?”

Dramatis personae: Andy is Sens star goalie Craig Anderson; Hank is the Rangers’ conspicuously handsome Swedish goalie, Henrik Lundvquist; and Nicholle is Anderson’s wife, who was diagnosed with cancer last fall. Craig spent long sections of the season away from the team so that he could be with Nicholle. The Andersons’ story of bravery and perseverance has inspired and humbled everyone in the league all season; thus, what you are in effect saying with this line is that “Andy” will be so motivated and laden with good karma as to heroically outperform “Hank,” who is the more accomplished, celebrated and decorated of the two netminders.

3. What you say: “I think this series will decide who won the Mika trade.”

This one is an advanced manoeuvre: it expands your frame reference to the most recent offseason, when the Sens traded Mika Zibanejad, a young centre who never quite hit his potential in Ottawa, to the very Rangers team they’re about to play, in exchange for Derek Brassard, a less young centre who has never quite lived up to his potential, either. Neither player had a great year with his new club, but both were conspicuously productive in the first round. Now, you’re suggesting, we’ll know for sure who got the better of the deal.

4. What you say: “Personally, I give them the edge on special teams. The PP’s been underrated.”