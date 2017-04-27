Five things to do this weekend in Ottawa, April 28 – 30

1. PoutineFest on Sparks Street (all weekend)

Cheesy, smothered in gravy, and oh-so Canadian. It’s the first poutine street fest of the year on Sparks Street this weekend. Twenty vendors and 10 restaurants will be serving up their poutines from Thursday to Sunday.

2. International Astronomy Day (Saturday)

The Ottawa Valley Astronomy and Observers Group is celebrating this week, inviting members of the public on Saturday to enjoy the sun in the day and the moon after dark. The group will be setting up telescopes in the parking lot of the Chapters at 2401 City Park Drive from 9 a.m. to 11 p.m.

3. AERO 150 (Sunday)

The Canadian Forces Snowbirds are hosting La Patrouille de France this weekend, giving you a chance to see two of the top jet aerobatic teams in world this weekend in Gatineau. Head to the Gatineau-Ottawa Executive Airport, 1717 rue Arthur Fecteau Street, from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Sunday. Admission is by donation.

4. Palooza Beer Pong (Saturday)

The world’s biggest beer pong tournament is taking place on Saturday inside the Aberdeen Pavilion. Going for the Guinness World Record, teams of two will compete and raise funds for CHEO. Registration is now closed, but general admission (19+) will let you watch the fun and enjoy the music.

5. Making Weekend (all weekend)