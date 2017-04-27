Five things to do this weekend in Ottawa, April 28 – 30
Astronomy, beer pong, poutine: we have a eclectic mix of events to keep you busy this weekend.
1. PoutineFest on Sparks Street (all weekend)
Cheesy, smothered in gravy, and oh-so Canadian. It’s the first poutine street fest of the year on Sparks Street this weekend. Twenty vendors and 10 restaurants will be serving up their poutines from Thursday to Sunday.
2. International Astronomy Day (Saturday)
The Ottawa Valley Astronomy and Observers Group is celebrating this week, inviting members of the public on Saturday to enjoy the sun in the day and the moon after dark. The group will be setting up telescopes in the parking lot of the Chapters at 2401 City Park Drive from 9 a.m. to 11 p.m.
3. AERO 150 (Sunday)
The Canadian Forces Snowbirds are hosting La Patrouille de France this weekend, giving you a chance to see two of the top jet aerobatic teams in world this weekend in Gatineau. Head to the Gatineau-Ottawa Executive Airport, 1717 rue Arthur Fecteau Street, from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Sunday. Admission is by donation.
4. Palooza Beer Pong (Saturday)
The world’s biggest beer pong tournament is taking place on Saturday inside the Aberdeen Pavilion. Going for the Guinness World Record, teams of two will compete and raise funds for CHEO. Registration is now closed, but general admission (19+) will let you watch the fun and enjoy the music.
5. Making Weekend (all weekend)
Populace and the Ottawa Guild of Potters are teaming up this weekend to give you a chance to work with clay and add your sculpture to a Canada 150 art installation. The event will take place all weekend at the Horticulture Building at Landsdowne Park, from 12 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Friday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday and from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday.